Troop 270 Veterans Day Flag Retirement Published 8:18 am Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Staff Reports

Boy Scout Troop 270 held its annual Veterans Day Flag Retirement Ceremony at the Cordele Boy Scout Hut on Monday, November 13.

Members of the Troop retired dozens of flags tonight. During the program, Scoutmaster John Frost and Scouts Wesley Fletcher and Landon Atkins read from a script that describes the meaning of the various parts and colors of the flag.

As most people know, the stars represent each state in the Union. The thirteen stripes symbolize the thirteen original colonies that became the United Stated of America. The colors also have meaning. Red stands for hardiness and valor. White signifies purity and innocence. Blue represents vigilance, perseverence, and justice.

Most services use fire to retire a flag. Troop 270 cuts the flags into pieces, so that it is no longer a flag, then burns the pieces. The one part that does not get cut is the blue canton with the stars. Cutting the canton would represent separating the Union, something that we do not want to ever see happen.

Scouts participating in tonight’s ceremony were SPL Wesley Fletcher, Landon Atkins, and Korey Watts. Adult Scouters were SM John Frost, Assistant Scoutmasters Britt Brinson and David Wade, and Troop Committee Chair Terry Fennell.

Our next flag retirement ceremony is scheduled for May 27.