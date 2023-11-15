CCSO receives donation from Great Smoky Mountain Dog Club Published 8:21 am Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Staff Reports

Crisp County Sheriff’s Office

The friendship shared among those who love K9s runs deep across all professions and unites people from all over. We were honored to receive a generous donation of $300.00 from the Great Smoky Mountain Dog Club – Knoxville, TN members. Donations were received during their recent October dog shows from exhibitors, judges, and club members. The photograph below also captures an additional noteworthy moment. Sheriff Hancock and Colonel Youngblood were presented with the donation by Deputy Tyee Browne’s mother, Kristina Browne Conley! #C17 #CCSOPRIDE #neverforget