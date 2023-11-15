Investigation Leads to Search Warrant and Drug Arrests Published 2:59 pm Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Staff Reports

CRISP COUNTY- November 15, 2023

On November 14, 2023, the Crisp County Special Response Team (SRT) and Mid-South Narcotics Task Force

(MSNTF) executed a search warrant at 101 7th Street South, Apt 211, Cordele, Georgia. Authorities discovered

a container with white substances inside, bags of suspected marijuana, a firearm, digital scales with white

residue on them, and bags. The MSNTF conducted a presumptive test, and the white substance that was found

in the search tested positive for fentanyl.

Charles McGruder, a 59-year-old male from Cordele, Georgia, faces the following charges:

Trafficking in Fentanyl

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

(2) Counts of Drug Transaction within 1000 feet of school

Jesse McGruder, a 17-year-old male from Cordele, Georgia, faces the following charges:

Trafficking in Fentanyl

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Under the Age of 18

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

(2) Counts of Drug Transaction within 1000 feet of school

REMINDER: SMALL amounts of fetanyl can be LETHAL!

Two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal depending on a person’s body size, tolerance, and past usage. Through

collaboration, education, and enforcement, we hope to save lives. Education is crucial in preventing the tragic

consequences of fentanyl use. In May of 2022, the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office started a Fentanyl Awareness

campaign. As we continue our multifaceted approach, we encourage everyone to share this message and the

included graphic to inform others about the lethal potential of even small amounts of this dangerous substance.

The Mid-South Narcotics Task Force (MSNTF):

The Drug Task Force actively pursues and prosecutes groups and/or individuals who use, manufacture,

distribute or sell illegal drugs within the jurisdictional boundaries of the Task Force or the State of Georgia and

supports programs aimed at reducing the use of illicit drugs and/or educating the community on the problems

associated with illicit drug use. The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office serves as the lead agency of the MSNTF.

The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office SRT is comprised of members of the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Turner

County Sheriff’s Office, and Dooly County Sheriff’s Office.