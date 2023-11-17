Concerns Citizens and the Historical Awards Committee Collect Donations from Crisp County Pre-K Published 3:00 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

By Sarah Brown – Managing Editor

The Concerns Citizen Group and the Historical Awards Committee have done their annual food collection from the Crisp County Pre-K. They awarded two of the top classes for their hard work in collecting the most food with a pizza party and gift baskets for the teachers. Food donations will be boxed up and given out to those who are in need on November 22, 2023 at the Cordele Lions Club.

1st place class: Jaclyn Myers

2nd place class: Kaitlyn Mooney