Crisp County High School Annual Toy Drive Published 10:55 am Friday, November 17, 2023

By Sarah Brown – Managing Editor

The Crisp County High School is hosting their Annual Toy Drive on Tuesday, November 28 from 5:00pm-7:00pm at the Crisp County High School cafeteria.

The admission fee is: One NEW toy PER CHILD or $10 donation.

All toys that are donated will go to the gateway Center to help provide toys for the children of Crisp County.

“We would like to say a great big thank you to our sponsors. Helena Industries for the bouncy house.”

There will be many activities available for the children and families such as photo opportunity, face painting, cookie decorating, crafts and more.

Photo opportunity with Mrs. Martine Rousey will be a $5 donation that includes a 5×7 photo that will be emailed a digital file of the image to the family.

How does the evening work:

The child will be greeted at the door by students collecting their toy admission fee. The family will sign in and be given a number. You enter the cafeteria and select the activities your child would like to do while waiting to see Santa. (each activity will be marked by balloons) Numbers will be called throughout the event. When your number is called we ask that you finish your activity and go to the picture area. At this point, you will have an opportunity to purchase a photo with Santa. You will fill out the paper and make your payment. Photo opportunity with Mrs. Martine Rousey will be a $5 donation that includes a 5×7 photo that will be emailed to the email on your form as a digital file. You will get in line and hand teh elf your paper as you get closer to Santa. (on stage lines are typically 5-8 kids at a time depending on family size.)

Please Note: Parents are not required to stay the whole time. Parents are welcome to come and stay as long as your child is having fun. It is best to plan on an at least an hour as your child will want to participate n all the wonderful activities the clubs have set up.

In the past years they have collected over 250 toys and $500 in donations and are hoping to go beyond that this year. The event has expanded over the years to using the whole lunch area. It was a great change for them as it allowed them to spread our the activities to better serve the children.

“When we started this activity, a representative at the Gateway center stressed how often the older children were left out and how difficult it is to get them something they would really like. We wanted to help both groups of children. The picture opportunity allows us to collect donations that go towards the older children that often are not selected off the trees and the toy donations are usually perfect for the younger children. This is our favorite community project of the year. Our students talk about how much fun it is at Ho Ho Ho with CTSO. They all share how great it is to participate. This is the one service project that they look forward to all year long. We hope this will be the best year EVER!”