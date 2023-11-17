Georgia’s regular Energy Assistance Program Published 2:52 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

The West Central Georgia Community Action Council is conducting their annual Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program for FFY 2024. Georgia’s regular Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will open on and/or physically/medically homebound) that meet eligibility requirements for the program. Applicants may CALL-IN* or Drive-Thru Friday, DECEMBER 1, 2023. *The LIHEAP program is operated on a FIRST COME; FIRST SERVE BASIS AND FUNDING AVAILABILITY.

The GENERAL PUBLIC CAN NOT APPLY UNTIL Tuesday, JANUARY 2, 2024 with flyers posted in designed areas in your community. Citizens can sign- Up and call in one day only from 8:30 A.M. – 4:30 P.M. Appointments will be scheduled at a later date from the waiting list based on funding availability.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens or legally admitted aliens. Households participating in the program must meet income criteria and be responsible for the cost of heating their homes. To be eligible, households must have an annual income equal to or less than: $28,050 for a one-person household; $36,690 for two persons; $45,324 for three persons; $53,957 for four persons; $62,591 for five persons; $71,224 for six persons; $72,842 for seven persons, $74,461 for eight persons; and each additional person add $1,619.00

All applicants will be asked to provide; their most recent active heating bill or statement of service from the heating providers, their social security cards for each member in the household, proof of citizenship for each member of the household, proof of income for each member in the household for the last 30 days (proof of income includes paycheck stubs, a letter granting public assistance, social security or unemployment benefits, etc) as well, applicants will be requires to sign a consent to release information form which will allow the state to retrieve energy usage data from their energy provider and to provide proof of bill payment.

Sign-up date for Elderly/Homebound is Friday, December 1, 2023.

Crisp County Call-In numbers: ONE DAY ONLY (478) 472-3607 and (855) 473-9423

Crisp County sign-up: Friday 12/01/2023 from 8:30am to 4:30pm at the.R. Dowdy Bldg. Crisp County Community Council 1129 N. 5th St. Cordele, GA 31015.

Sign up date for General Public is Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Crisp County Call-In numbers: ONE DAY ONLY (478) 472-3607 and (855) 473-9423

Crisp County sign-up: Tuesday 01/02/2024 from 8:30am to 4:30pm at the.R. Dowdy Bldg. Crisp County Community Council 1129 N. 5th St. Cordele, GA 31015.