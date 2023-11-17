There is a new Sheriff in Wilcox County Published 9:21 am Friday, November 17, 2023

By Lucas Alison

Following the November 7, 2023, election results being certified on Monday November 13, 2023, Probate Judge Shawn Rhodes swore Sheriff-elect Jeff Wessel in as Sheriff of Wilcox County to fill the unexpired term of the late Sheriff Robert Rodgers. Friends, family and supporters were present in the Wilcox Superior Courtroom on Tuesday November 14, 2023, at 4pm. for the swearing in. The widow of Sheriff Rodgers, Dr. Haley McCall Rodgers pinned the sheriff’s badge on Sheriff Wessel.