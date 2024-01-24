Judy Ann Weldon Published 1:26 pm Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Judy Ann Weldon, 72, peacefully passed away surrounded by her family on January 22, 2024. Born on July 6, 1951, Judy was raised in Tifton, Georgia. A proud graduate of the University of Georgia, she was a devout and skilled educator who retired after 30 years in the school system. Judy was keenly intelligent and quick witted. She was an avid reader, a walking thesaurus and the reigning Jeopardy champion in her family. Judy also had a natural green thumb and she loved tending to and growing her garden. Her assortment of plants was as vast as her vocabulary. She loved the water and spent as much time as possible on her beloved Lake Blackshear or on the shores of the Gulf of Mexico. Her ideal day would be spent with her toes in the sand and a book in her hand.

Most of all, Judy loved her family. She was the proud wife of 45 years to her beloved husband Kenneth Jackson Weldon, Sr and the devoted mother to her 3 children, Ken, Matt and Wendy. She spent countless hours watching ball games, driving all over Georgia to cheer on and support her children. Her pride and joy was her grandchildren and in her words, “If I’d known how amazing they are, I would have had them first.”

Judy is survived by her sons; Kenneth J Weldon, Jr of Cordele, Matt Weldon and his wife Toni of Forsyth; daughter Wendy Johnson of Cordele; 8 grandchildren, Ivey Weldon, Lawson Weldon, Madison Holliday, Brayden Weldon, Olivia Holliday, Brynlee Weldon, Harper Holliday, Vivian Johnson and great granddaughter Adaline Walton. She is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Weldon Sr, her parents Wayland and Judy Johnston and her brother Alan Johnston.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff of the Fellowship Home of Cordelia Manor and Crisp Regional Hospice for the excellent care provided during her final days.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 27 at Rainey Family Funeral Services with the burial following in Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Eldorado, Cook County, GA. The family will receive friends prior to the service Saturday, beginning at 10 am.

Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services in Cordele. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com