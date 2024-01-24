Traffic Pattern Change on 280 for Construction

Published 8:34 am Wednesday, January 24, 2024

By Sarah Brown

Staff Reports

Crisp County: US 280/SR 30 Widening from Lake Blackshear to SR 300 Connector, West of Cordele Traffic Pattern Change:
Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock wants to remind citizens and those traveling through Crisp County of the Traffic pattern change on the US 280 Widening Project.
Reminder: A solid double yellow line marks no passing zones. We want you to arrive alive; please obey all traffic laws.

More News Main

LAUREN WARBINGTON FLETCHER ANNOUNCES CAMPAIGN FOR SUPERIOR COURT JUDGE

Americus Rotary Club presents South Georgia Tech’s 2024 outstanding student with stipend

Sam Crenshaw Receives award for Outstanding Georgia Peanut Farmer

City of Cordele Called Meeting grants Alcohol License

Print Article