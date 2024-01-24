Traffic Pattern Change on 280 for Construction Published 8:34 am Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Staff Reports

Crisp County: US 280/SR 30 Widening from Lake Blackshear to SR 300 Connector, West of Cordele Traffic Pattern Change:

Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock wants to remind citizens and those traveling through Crisp County of the Traffic pattern change on the US 280 Widening Project.

Reminder: A solid double yellow line marks no passing zones. We want you to arrive alive; please obey all traffic laws.