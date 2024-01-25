Johnny Davis joins SGTC as Crisp County Center full-time Culinary Arts instructor Published 9:50 am Thursday, January 25, 2024

Staff Reports

Johnny Lee Davis, III of Cordele with more than 20 years of professional cooking and kitchen management experience, has been hired as the South Georgia Technical College full-time Culinary Arts Instructor at the Crisp County Center, announced South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford.

Davis graduated from the Culinary Institute of America at Hyde Park, New York, in 2003 and is a former SGTC Culinary Arts student and adjunct instructor. He also worked as a Chef Manager for Aramark, worked as a Sous Chef and Executive Chef at the Lake Blackshear Resort and Golf Club and as a Manager for Cookout Restaurant and as a Retail Manager for Aladdin Food.

The Culinary Arts associate degree and diploma program began in 2010 when the college completed its new $5.9 million dollar building expansion annex there, that included a state-of-the-art culinary arts kitchen.

“Chef Davis’ formal education in Culinary Arts and his industry experience will be a valuable asset to the Culinary Arts program and students at the Crisp County Center,” said President Watford. “We look forward to working with him again as we strive to meet the needs of the employers and students in our service area.”

South Georgia Technical College is currently registering students for its Spring semester. Students interested in more information about the SGTC Culinary Arts program in Crisp County may contact Chef Johnny Davis at johnny.davis@southgatech.edu or 229. 271-4086. For more information or to apply for the admission to the college, visit www.southgatech.edu and click on Apply Now.

South Georgia Tech offers over 200 associate degree, diploma, or technical college certificates of credit. To enroll in Culinary Arts or one of the other programs, contact the admissions office at 229-931-2760 in Americus or 229-271-4051 in Cordele.