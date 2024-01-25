Troop 270 Earns Journey to Excellence Award Published 2:43 pm Thursday, January 25, 2024

Staff Reports

By Britt Brinson

Cordele Boy Scout Troop 270 has earned the Journey to Excellence Gold Award for the eleventh year in a row. The Journey to Excellence program began in 2013 to recognize units that are offering a good to excellent program for the youth that they serve..

A Troop must meet a series of benchmarks to attain the Gold Award. These include Planning & Budget, Building Scouting, Retention, Webelos-to-Scout Transition, Advancement, Short-Term Camping, Long-Term Camping, Service Projects, Patrol Method, Leadership & Family Engagement, and Trained Leadership.

The Troop must score at least 1000 points in 8 of 11 categories to earn Gold. There are also Bronze and Silver Awards.