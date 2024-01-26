Pineview Mayor Arrested in Theft Investigation Published 8:26 am Friday, January 26, 2024

Staff Reports

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Press Release

Pineview, Wilcox County, GA (January 22, 2024) – The GBI has arrested and charged Brandon Holt, age 34, with 75 counts of Theft by Taking. On Friday, October 20, 2023, Wilcox County Sheriff Steve Mauldin and District Attorney Brad Rigby asked the GBI to investigate allegations that Pineview Mayor Brandon Holt had misappropriated City of Pineview funds.

Holt was arrested on Monday, January 16, 2024, and was booked into the Wilcox County Jail. He has been released on bond.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Perry at 478-987-4545. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The case file will be given to Cordele Judicial Circuit District Attorney Brad Rigby for prosecution.