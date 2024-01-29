Crisp County Power Commission makes history with first ever Woman Chairman
Published 11:19 am Monday, January 29, 2024
By Sarah Brown – Managing Editor
The Crisp County Power Commission announced their 2024 Commission Members. This year is the first time in the history of the power commission that they have a women as a chairman.
Chairman – Alissa Wilkerson
Vice Chairman – John Pridgen
Attorney – Rick Lawson
Commissioners: Mark Crenshaw, James R. “Dickie” Dowdy III, Sammie Farrow, Larry Felton, James Nance, William Edwards, and Russell Slade.