Crisp County Power Commission makes history with first ever Woman Chairman Published 11:19 am Monday, January 29, 2024

By Sarah Brown – Managing Editor

The Crisp County Power Commission announced their 2024 Commission Members. This year is the first time in the history of the power commission that they have a women as a chairman.

Chairman – Alissa Wilkerson

Vice Chairman – John Pridgen

Attorney – Rick Lawson

Commissioners: Mark Crenshaw, James R. “Dickie” Dowdy III, Sammie Farrow, Larry Felton, James Nance, William Edwards, and Russell Slade.