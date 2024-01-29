Crisp County Power Commission makes history with first ever Woman Chairman

Published 11:19 am Monday, January 29, 2024

By Sarah Brown

The Crisp County Power Commission announced their 2024 Commission Members. This year is the first time in the history of the power commission that they have a women as a chairman.

Chairman – Alissa Wilkerson

Vice Chairman – John Pridgen

Attorney – Rick Lawson

Commissioners: Mark Crenshaw, James R. “Dickie” Dowdy III, Sammie Farrow, Larry Felton, James Nance, William Edwards, and Russell Slade.

 

