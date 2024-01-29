Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia Kicks Off 2024 Girl Scout Cookie Season Published 8:06 am Monday, January 29, 2024

Staff Reports

GEORGIA (January26, 2024) — Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia recently kicked off the 2024 Girl

Scout Cookie season, the annual event in which Girl Scouts unbox their futures as young female

entrepreneurs through the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls.

During this highly-anticipated time of the year, girls flex their entrepreneurial muscles and acquire

important life skills like money management, team building, public speaking and decision making.

All proceeds from cookie sales stay with local councils and troops to power Girl Scouts’ amazing

experiences year-round.

This year’s theme, Unbox the Future, aims to remove social barriers that often keep girls boxed

in. When bold, goal-getting Girl Scouts sell a package of cookies, they’re doing much more than

what’s seen at face value. Girl Scouts do more than sell delicious treats—they’re entrepreneurial

powerhouses creating a more equitable future for themselves and the world. Every box of cookies

sold provides invaluable experiences for Girl Scouts such as service projects, troop travel and

summer camp.

This season, cookie lovers can enjoy the full assortment of Girl Scout Cookies, including fan favorites

such as Thin Mints®, Samoas®, Do-si-dos ® and more.

Nearly 700k girls participate in the Girl Scout Cookie Program, which provides vital girl-led

entrepreneurial skills that build courage, confidence and character. As a result, girls obtain limitless

barrier-breaking futures outside the box with transferable life skills. Girl Scouts can earn a variety of

badges and awards to develop valuable business skills including Cookie Business badges, Financial

Literacy badges, Cookie Entrepreneur Family pins and Entrepreneur badges.

How to Purchase Girl Scout Cookies This Year

• If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she’s selling cookies. If you

don’t know a Girl Scout, check with your local council or use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to find

a booth and purchase cookies. Cookie booths will open on February 9.

• Beginning February 16, customers who do not already know a Girl Scout will also be able to

purchase cookies to be shipped directly to their homes by entering their zip code into the Girl

Scout Cookie Finder. This link can also be used to find a local booth, purchase cookies and/or to

donate cookies for local community causes.

• You can also text COOKIES to 59618 to stay informed about how to purchase Girl Scout Cookies

and other exciting Girl Scout news.

For more than 100 years, Girl Scouts and their enthusiastic supporters have helped ensure the

success of the iconic annual cookie program—and they’ve had fun, developed valuable life skills and

made their communities a better place every step of the way. Girl Scout Cookie season is recognized

nationally from January through April, but local timing varies; visit www.girlscoutcookies.org to sign

up to be notified as soon as your local troop begins selling in your area.

Girl Scouts in grades K–12 can start their journey to fun, friendship and new experiences by joining

the world’s largest entrepreneurial organization for girls at any point in the year. Girls can join and

adults can become a volunteer at www.girlscouts.org/join. ❧

