Juvenile Arrested After Attempting to Elude Published 3:06 pm Monday, January 29, 2024

Staff Reports

Crisp County Sheriff’s Office

CRISP COUNTY- December 29, 2023

On January 28, 2024, at approximately 7:30 A.M., a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to conduct a

traffic stop on a white Hyundai Sante Fe that was reported stolen out of Florida on GA 401/I75 near MM 103 N.

The driver failed to stop and continuously operated the vehicle recklessly at high rates of speed. The vehicle

pursuit ended in Dooly County after the driver struck an electrical box, guard rail, and fence near mile marker

109 N. The driver fled on foot after the accident.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Dooly County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol,

and Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division Region 5 (GA DNR LED). After a

brief foot pursuit and area search, the juvenile driver was arrested without further incident. The juvenile was

cleared medically by Dooly County EMS personnel and transported to a youth detention facility.

Deputies discovered multiple credit cards, I.D. cards, a ski mask, and a screwdriver in the vehicle.

A 15-year-old male from Brandon, Florida, faces the following charges: