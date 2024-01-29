Sofia Legoff Flores of Cordele, GA, made the Fall 2023 Dean’s List at Georgia College & State University Published 11:38 am Monday, January 29, 2024

Staff Reports

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (01/29/2024)– Sofia Legoff Flores of Cordele, GA, made the Dean’s List in the J. Whitney Bunting College of Business and Technology at Georgia College & State University.

Georgia College recognizes its students’ outstanding work for the 2023 fall term.

Congratulations on making the Dean’s List!

