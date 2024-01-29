Sofia Legoff Flores of Cordele, GA, made the Fall 2023 Dean’s List at Georgia College & State University

Published 11:38 am Monday, January 29, 2024

By Sarah Brown

Staff Reports

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (01/29/2024)– Sofia Legoff Flores of Cordele, GA, made the Dean’s List in the J. Whitney Bunting College of Business and Technology at Georgia College & State University.

Georgia College recognizes its students’ outstanding work for the 2023 fall term.

Congratulations on making the Dean’s List!

Georgia College & State University (GCSU) is the state’s designated public liberal arts university where students learn the essential skills to compete in a fast-paced, global society.

NOTE: You are receiving this press release because the student or their parents are from your area. This press release above was prepared for: Managing Editor – Cordele Dispatch.

 

More News Main

Juvenile Arrested After Attempting to Elude

Valdosta State University Announces Fall 2023 Graduates

Crisp County Power Commission makes history with first ever Woman Chairman

Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia Kicks Off 2024 Girl Scout Cookie Season

Print Article