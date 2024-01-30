Celebrating Promotions at Crisp County Sheriff’s Office
Published 8:23 am Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Staff Reports
Crisp County Sheriff’s Office
Join us in congratulating the outstanding individuals at the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office on their well-deserved promotions! These remarkable individuals have showcased unwavering dedication, strong leadership, and a deep commitment to our community.
• DFC Brian Curp promoted to Corporal
• DFC Johnny Foreman promoted to Corporal
• Sergeant First Class Cole Eason promoted to Second Lieutenant
We are incredibly proud of their continued dedication to the Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of Crisp County. Congratulations!!! #Promotions #CrispCountySheriffsOffice #Congratulations #CCSOPRIDE