Celebrating Promotions at Crisp County Sheriff’s Office Published 8:23 am Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Staff Reports

Crisp County Sheriff’s Office

Join us in congratulating the outstanding individuals at the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office on their well-deserved promotions! These remarkable individuals have showcased unwavering dedication, strong leadership, and a deep commitment to our community.

• DFC Brian Curp promoted to Corporal

• DFC Johnny Foreman promoted to Corporal

• Sergeant First Class Cole Eason promoted to Second Lieutenant