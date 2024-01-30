Troop 270 Holds Winter Court of Honor Published 11:24 am Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Staff Reports

By: Britt Brinson

Cordele Boy Scout Troop 270 recently held a special Eagle Scout Court of Honor for Wesley Fletcher. On Monday, January 29, 2024, the Troop held its regularly scheduled quarterly Court of Honor to recognize all of the Scouts’ accomplishments during the last three months. The ceremony was held at the Cordele First United Methodist Church.

Senior Patrol Leader Wesley Fletcher opened the service by leading the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance. The Scouts recited the Scout Oath and Law, as well as the Outdoor Code. Scoutmaster John Frost then had each Scout come up to receive their individual awards.

Youth and adults received their Journey To Excellence patches. Those who recently attended the Frontier Heritage Days event at Camp Osborn received the South Georgia Council’s Cold Weather Camping patch, as the temperature dropped below freezing on the Sunday morning of the event.

All members of the Troop were in attendance. Those receiving awards were:

Landon Atkins received his Cold Weather Camping and Journey to Excellence patches.

Dalton Baker earned his Tenderfoot Rank badge. He was also presented with his Journey to Excellence patch.

Simon Baker earned his Hiking merit badge. He was also presented with his Cold Weather Camping and Journey to Excellence patches.

Wesley Fletcher was recognized for earning the rank of Eagle Scout along with bronze and gold Eagle Palms. He was also presented with his Cold Weather Camping and Journey to Excellence patches.

Jacob Frost earned his Star Rank badge. He was also presented with his Cold Weather Camping and Journey to Excellence patches.

Cody Ngo received his Cold Weather Camping and Journey to Excellence patches.

Benjamin Nipper was awarded his Eagle-required Camping and Hiking merit badges. He was also presented with his Journey to Excellence patch.

Jensen Wade was awarded his Automotive Maintenance and Eagle-required Communication merit badges. He was also presented with his Cold Weather Camping and Journey to Excellence patches.

Korey Watts was awarded his Eagle-required Communication merit badge. He will receive his Eagle Scout award with a bronze Eagle Palm at a special Eagle Scout Court of Honor in February. He was also presented with his Journey to Excellence patch.

Several Adult leaders were recognized with Service Stars for their years of service to Scouting and the Troop:

Brady Atkins (6 years), Britt Brinson (15), Terry Fennell (10), Jody Fletcher (6), John Frost (15), Lee Frost (12), Gerry Nipper (22), David Wade (10), and Bobby Wade (6).

These adults, along with Gene and Nicole Baker received their Journey to Excellence patches. Brady Atkins, Gene Baker, Britt Brinson, Terry Fennell, Jody Fletcher, John Frost, and David Wade were also awarded the Cold Weather Camping patches.

The Service closed out with an update to the Troop schedule and a closing prayer.