Cordele- Crisp Chamber Hosts their 74th Annual Banquet Published 10:27 am Wednesday, January 31, 2024

By Sarah Brown – Managing Editor

Crisp-Cordele Chamber of Commerce hosted their 74th Annual Chamber Banquet at the Lake Blackshear Resort on Tuesday January 30, 2024. The national anthem and entertainment for the night was done by the very talented Makinsey Rosser.

The first presentation was done by Lawanda Troutman awarding Lindsey Willis with Exceeding Excellent Teacher certificate.

Marlene Kimball presented special recognition to businesses in the community for their outstanding work, theses businesses include, Woodard’s Nursery, Southern Fiber Worx, and Crisp County BOE.

Anna Olsen presented the Volunteer of the Year award to Danielle Walls Rouse for her work with the Watermelon Festival.

Jeffery Hester presented awards to the small, medium and large businesses of the year.

Small Business of the year – Ag Georgia

Medium Business of the year – Wells Hardware

Large Business of the year – Crisp Regional Hospital

This event also recognizes the current chairman and welcomes the new chairman. This year William Hurt passed the gavel onto Tim Powers who will now be the new chairman for the Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce.

A huge congratulations to those who were recognized at the event.

Sponsors:

Presenting Sponsors: Crisp Regional Health Services & Planters First Bank

Platinum: Crisp County Power Commission, South Georgia Banking Company & South Georgia Technical College.

Gold Sponsors: Albany State University, Crisp County Board of Education, Lake Blackshear Resort & Golf Club, Lawson & Reid, LLC, State Farm – Mike Browning Insurance Agent, & West Fraser.

Silver: The Cordele Dispatch

Bronze: Marlene Kimball/Century 21, Crisp County Clerk of Superior Court/Tara Hayslip, & Mike Fraser’s Auto Repair.