Severe Weather Preparedness Week Begins Feb. 5 Published 10:31 am Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Staff Reports

(ATLANTA) – The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, along with the

National Weather Service, would like to encourage all Georgians to participate in Severe Weather

Preparedness Week, which takes place Feb. 5-9.

“Springtime in our great state can bring about a range of weather risks from thunderstorms,

including tornadoes, strong winds, lightning, large hail, and flooding,” said GEMA/HS Director Chris

Stallings. “I urge all residents to actively participate in Severe Weather Preparedness Week this year,

as it offers valuable knowledge on protecting your homes and loved ones from potential disasters.”

Topics to be covered each day are as follows:

• Monday, Feb. 5 – Family Preparedness/NOAA Weather Radio Day: Purchase a life-saving

NOAA Weather Radio and choose an out-of-state friend as a “check-in” contact to call if your

family gets separated.

• Tuesday, Feb. 6 – Thunderstorm Safety: Learn the difference between a thunderstorm watch

and a thunderstorm warning.

• Wednesday, Feb. 7 – Tornado Safety (Drill at 9 a.m.): Determine in advance where you will

take shelter in case of a tornado warning.

• Thursday, Feb. 8 – Lightning Safety: Learn the 30/30 rule. If after seeing lightning, you

cannot count to 30 before hearing thunder, go indoors. Stay indoors for 30 minutes after

hearing the last clap of thunder.

• Friday, Feb. 9 – Flood Safety: Copy important documents, seal them in a watertight container

and add them to your Ready kit.

Residents, schools and businesses statewide are encouraged to participate in Ready Georgia’s

PrepareAthon! for Tornado Safety, a statewide tornado drill on Wednesday, February 7, at 9 a.m. For

more information on drill procedures, visit gema.georgia.gov/tornado-drill-procedures.

For more resources on how you can prepare for severe weather emergencies and other disasters,

visit gema.georgia.gov/plan-prepare/ready-georgia and follow @GeorgiaEMAHS on Twitter, Instagram

and Facebook for preparedness tips and emergency information.