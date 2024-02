Cordele Garden Club Celebration of Camellias Published 10:50 am Thursday, February 1, 2024

By Sarah Brown – Managing Editor

The Cordele Garden Club that was Est. in 1972 hosted their annual Flower Show – The Celebration of Camellias at the Crisp Regional Hospital on Thursday February 1, 2024. The flowers are categorized by color, with the voting open to the public to vote for their favorite one in each category.

Winners will be updated soon.