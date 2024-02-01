Final installation of the Crisp County Detention Center Generator Published 10:54 am Thursday, February 1, 2024

Staff Reports

Crisp County Sheriff’s Office

Out with the old and in with the new: Final installation of the Crisp County Detention Center Generator

“Crisp County has experienced several natural disasters, and equipment like this generator helps ensure we are prepared and can continue to provide vital public safety services to Crisp County citizens and those in our custody throughout any natural disaster. I want to thank Governor Brian Kemp and Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency for their continued support of local law enforcement, emergency management, and homeland security,” stated Sheriff Billy Hancock.

Original Release: CCSO/CCEMA Receives Generator from 2018 Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Hazard Mitigation Grant.