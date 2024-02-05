Crisp Regional Hospitals Wins Statewide Patient Safety Award Published 9:26 am Monday, February 5, 2024

Staff Reports

ATLANTA – The Georgia Hospital Association presented two of its prestigious Patient Safety and Quality Awards to Crisp Regional Hospital in Cordele for its projects that improved patient safety in the hospital.

The first project, “A Health Equity Approach to Readmission Prevention,” won second place in the Hospitals with Less Than 100 Beds category. The second project, “Implementation of a Multidisciplinary Approach to Managing Positive Cultures Post Discharge” won third place in the same category.

These annual awards recognize Georgia health care organizations for achievement in reducing the risk of medical errors and improving patient safety and medical outcomes.

“We are pleased to honor Crisp Regional Hospital for their innovative approach to improving patient safety,” said Georgia Hospital Association President and CEO Caylee Noggle. “Their efforts have improved the health and wellness of the community, and we thank them for their important work in this

area.”

About GHA

Founded in 1929, GHA serves nearly 150 hospitals in Georgia and promotes the health and welfare of the public through the development of better hospital care for all Georgia’s citizens. The mission of GHA is to advance the health of individuals and communities by serving as the leading advocate for all Georgia hospitals and health care systems. GHA represents its members before the General Assembly and Congress, as well as state and federal regulatory agencies, and is an allied member of the American Hospital Association. For more information, please call 770-249-4500 or visit gha.org.

About CRH

Crisp Regional Health Services oversees the award-winning, high-tech Crisp Regional Hospital, with a level 3 trauma center. Its comprehensive network of health and social service facilities includes a home health program, two nursing homes totaling 143-bed, retirement home, hospice and home care program, dialysis facility, and rural health clinics in bordering areas. More than 50 physicians practice within Crisp Regional Hospital, providing hospital and outpatient care in family medicine, obstetrics/gynecology, emergency medicine, and 20-plus other specialties and sub-specialties. During the past decade, Crisp Regional has changed and expanded to keep pace with the dramatic advances in modern medicine and to meet the demand for new services in both the hospital and the growing central Georgia community.

Throughout this growth, it has never lost the personal touch, compassion, and commitment to patient- and family-centered care at reasonable cost that have characterized Crisp Regional since its establishment in 1952. Our mission is to provide appropriate, quality care and assistance in maintaining good health in an efficient and caring manner to all who need our services and as near their home as possible.