Crenshaw receives Outstanding Georgia Peanut Farmer of the Year Award Published 8:32 am Monday, February 5, 2024

TIFTON, Ga. – Sam Crenshaw, Cordele, Georgia, received the Outstanding Georgia Peanut Farmer of the Year Award for District 4 at the 47th annual Georgia Peanut Farm Show and Conference, Jan. 18, 2024, at the University of Georgia Tifton Campus Conference Center, Tifton, Georgia. The award is sponsored by the Georgia Peanut Commission and Agri Supply.

The Georgia Peanut Commission presents the Outstanding Georgia Peanut Farmer of the Year awards to one farmer in each of the commission’s five districts. This award is designed to honor farmers who have given life-long devotion to peanut farming and who have the passion, diligence, leadership and desire to see that the peanut industry in the state of Georgia continues to represent the highest quality possible.

Crenshaw grew up helping his dad farm until he eventually began working for Owen Bagwell of Owen Bagwell Farms. He began farming for $80 per week and saved up his money to buy a grain combine. Then Crenshaw began custom harvesting for farmers. Eventually, he began purchasing farmland and farming on his own. Today, he farms 12,800 acres of own and rented land in Crisp, Wilcox and Dooly counties with both of his sons, Jeremy and Clint, a nephew, Clay, and 14 full-time employees. He grows peanuts, cotton and watermelons.

Crenshaw has been growing peanuts since 1980 with 60 percent of the peanuts irrigated. Through the years, he has received yield awards for his peanuts and watermelons. According to Crenshaw, his success has come from learning a lot from early struggles in his life. In the beginning, he built a lot of his equipment and today he stays up to date with all production practices.

One of Crenshaw’s favorite pastimes is restoring old tractors including a Ford-Ferguson and a 5020 John Deere. Crenshaw is a member of Crisp County Farm Bureau and Penia Baptist Church in Cordele. He has received the farmer of the year award from the Crisp County Chamber of Commerce for peanuts, cotton and watermelon. Crenshaw Farms also received an award through the Crisp County Soil and Water Conservation District.

Crenshaw is married to Sheila, and they have two sons, Jeremy and Clint, and three grandchildren, Tristan, Landon and Creed.

Additional district winners include District 1 – Donald Shirah, Camilla; District 2 – Gerald Fowler, Sycamore; District 3 – Lee Cromley, Brooklet; and District 5 posthumously – Richard Morrison, Lumpkin. These farmers received a sign to display at their farm and gift cards from Agri Supply and the Georgia Peanut Commission.

For photos and additional information on the Georgia Peanut Farm Show and Conference visit the Georgia Peanut Commission website at gapeanuts.com.