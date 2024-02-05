Eagle Scouts Honored

Published 8:06 am Monday, February 5, 2024

By Sarah Brown

Staff Reports

The South Georgia Council honored the 2023 class of Eagle Scouts during the annual banquet on February 3, 2024.  The event was held at the Leroy Rogers Senior Center.
Laieton Sharp and  Wesley Fletcher were among ten Eagle Scouts in attendance. The South Georgia Council had 32 Scouts earn Scouting’s highest rank in 2023.
Laieton and Wesley were the 32nd and 33rd young me from Cordele Boy Scout Troop 270 to earn the coveted rank.  The are the 72nd and 73rd Eagle Scouts from a Crisp County Troop.  Gene Espy became Crisp County’s first Eagle Scout back in 1943.

More News Main

Local Scout Completes Eagle Scout Project

Braddy Announces Run for Superior Court Judge.

Groundhog Day 2024

Cordele Police Department Commission Report

Print Article