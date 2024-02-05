Eagle Scouts Honored

The South Georgia Council honored the 2023 class of Eagle Scouts during the annual banquet on February 3, 2024. The event was held at the Leroy Rogers Senior Center.

Laieton Sharp and Wesley Fletcher were among ten Eagle Scouts in attendance. The South Georgia Council had 32 Scouts earn Scouting’s highest rank in 2023.

Laieton and Wesley were the 32nd and 33rd young me from Cordele Boy Scout Troop 270 to earn the coveted rank. The are the 72nd and 73rd Eagle Scouts from a Crisp County Troop. Gene Espy became Crisp County’s first Eagle Scout back in 1943.