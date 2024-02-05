Frances B. Greene Published 8:09 am Monday, February 5, 2024

Frances B. Greene, age 90, of Cordele, Georgia, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2024, at the Fellowship Home of Cordelia Manor in Cordele, Georgia. The family will honor Mrs.

Greene’s request to hold a private graveside service.

Mrs. Greene was born on December 30, 1933, in Cullman, Alabama, to the late John Lee

Bagwell and the late Magalene Roberts Bagwell. She was preceded in death by her loving

husband of 64 years: William Thomas Greene; her two brothers: Cecil and Owen Bagwell, her granddaughter: Angie Greene Castleberry; and a great-grandson: Grady Greene.

Mrs. Greene is survived by her son: Danny (Paula) Greene; her daughter: Gail (Randy) Ellis; her grandchildren: Jason (Denise) Ellis; Blake (Lauren) Greene; and Jarrod (Lilyan) Ellis; and her great-grandchildren: Bruce and Lana Ellis, Tyler Greene; Will Gourley; Ryleigh, Luke, and Leah Castleberry; and Patrick and Brandon Ellis.

Mrs. Greene was a dedicated Christian who loved her Lord and was a devoted member of Hatley Christian Church. She loved her family dearly and demonstrated daily in all her pursuits the virtues of compassion, generosity, humbleness, exceptional work ethic, courage, and diligence. She was a co-owner of the Cordele Auto Supply in Cordele, Georgia, for more than 34 years.

Mrs. Greene engaged in interests and hobbies that included travel, interior decorating, cooking, and sharing candies with family members and friends during the holiday seasons, gardening, and landscaping. Mrs. Greene favored azaleas, camelias, and hydrangeas. Her work ethic and spirit being consistent with Ecclesiastes 9:10, Mrs. Greene worked tirelessly and with all her might in her yard to maintain it to perfection which brought her and others great joy.

For many years, Mrs. Greene and her husband hosted an Easter Sunrise Service and breakfast at their home and farm which was attended by family, friends, members of the Hatley Community, and their church family. Mrs. Greene was well known for her selflessness, thoughtfulness, and generosity to others.

The family expresses their deepest gratitude to the staff of Atrium Health Navicent (The Medical Center) in Macon Georgia, the Fellowship Home of Cordelia Manor, and Crisp Regional Hospice for their professionalism, kindness, and the excellent care provided during Mrs. Greene’s final days.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hatley Christian Church in care of Hubert Hughes 972 Williford Crossing Road South Cordele, Ga. 31015 in memory of Frances B. Greene