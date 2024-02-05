Georgia Power offers resources, safety tips for Severe Weather Preparedness Week Feb. 5-9 Published 9:28 am Monday, February 5, 2024

Staff Reports

ATLANTA, Feb. 5, 2024 – During Georgia’s Severe Weather Preparedness Week, Feb. 5-9, Georgia Power is reinforcing its commitment to safety for its customers by offering severe weather safety tips and reminding customers to prepare now for severe weather – whenever it may strike.

Hosted by the National Weather Service (NWS) and the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA), Severe Weather Preparedness Week focuses on preparing for spring weather, which may include thunderstorms, lightning, flooding, snow, ice and even tornadoes – all of which may cause power outages.

“At Georgia Power, we continue to invest in our power grid to make it more resilient and reliable, including new smart grid technologies, placing lines underground, updating substations and more,” said Georgia Power’s Storm Center Manager Jason Stott. “We prepare our crews every day to work safely under challenging conditions, maintaining trees and vegetation away from power lines and in many other ways, and encourage our customers to focus on preparation as well. We appreciate and support our partners at the NWS and GEMA in this campaign.”

Staying informed is most important during an emergency situation like a hurricane, tornado or severe thunderstorm. Georgia Power offers the following resources for customers to stay connected and informed.

Steps to Take This Week to Prepare for Severe Weather

Download the Georgia Power Mobile App – Download the Georgia Power mobile app for Apple and Android devices to access storm and outage information on the go.

Check Your Outage Alerts – Customers subscribed to our free Georgia Power Outage Alert service will receive personalized notifications and updates via text message.

Get Familiar with the Outage & Storm Center – Available at www.georgiapower.com/storm, customers can visit this site to report and check the status of outages via the interactive Outage Map, and access useful safety tips and information. Customers can also report and check the status of an outage 24 hours a day by contacting Georgia Power at 888-891-0938.

Follow @GeorgiaPower on X (Twitter) – Follow @GeorgiaPower on X for storm tips, outage updates, customer service and more.

When severe weather strikes, Georgia Power also encourages customers to have a plan in place and take the following precautions before, during and after a storm.

Before, During and After a Storm Safety Tips

Before a Storm: Stay aware, heed advice from officials, and check the weather forecast before heading outdoors. Check your emergency kit and family plan. Charge cell phones before the storm and unplug major appliances if you lose power.

During a Storm: Take safe shelter inside a sturdy building away from windows and doors. Avoid contact with conductors of electricity – appliances, metal objects and water.

After a Storm: Never touch any downed or low-hanging wire, including telephone or TV wires that touch a power line. Never pull tree limbs off of power lines yourself or enter flooded areas or those with debris or downed trees as downed power lines may be buried in wreckage or hidden under standing water. Customers should call 911 or Georgia Power immediately if they see a fallen or low-hanging power line.

