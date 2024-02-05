Local Scout Completes Eagle Scout Project

Published 7:59 am Monday, February 5, 2024

By Sarah Brown

Staff Reports
Benjamin Nipper, son of Melanie and Gerry Nipper of Cordele, has completed his Eagle Scout Service Project.  With the help of members of Cordele Boy Scout Troop 270 and his family, Benjamin directed work on a portable Gaga Ball pit for Cordele First United Methodist Church.
Materials for the project were donated by Marvair.
Benjamin was assisted on the project by Troop 270 Scouts Wesley Fletcher, Jensen Wade, and Korey Watts.  Adult Troop Leaders who helped were Britt Brinson, Terry Fennell, Jody Fletcher, Gerry Nipper, and David Wade.  Benjamin’s mother Melanie and brothers Bailey and Brandon, both Eagle Scouts, helped, as well.

More Z NO PAYWALL

Braddy Announces Run for Superior Court Judge.

Groundhog Day 2024

Cordele Police Department Commission Report

Final installation of the Crisp County Detention Center Generator

Print Article