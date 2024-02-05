Local Scout Completes Eagle Scout Project Published 7:59 am Monday, February 5, 2024

Staff Reports

Benjamin Nipper, son of Melanie and Gerry Nipper of Cordele, has completed his Eagle Scout Service Project. With the help of members of Cordele Boy Scout Troop 270 and his family, Benjamin directed work on a portable Gaga Ball pit for Cordele First United Methodist Church.

Materials for the project were donated by Marvair.

Benjamin was assisted on the project by Troop 270 Scouts Wesley Fletcher, Jensen Wade, and Korey Watts. Adult Troop Leaders who helped were Britt Brinson, Terry Fennell, Jody Fletcher, Gerry Nipper, and David Wade. Benjamin’s mother Melanie and brothers Bailey and Brandon, both Eagle Scouts, helped, as well.