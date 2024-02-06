City Commission Meeting February 6, 2024 Published 1:00 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024

By Sarah Brown – Managing Editor

The Cordele City Commission met on Tuesday February 6, 2024 at 9am at the Cordele City Hall Courtroom with Chairman Joshua Deriso, Commissioner Vest Beal Shepard, Commissioner Isaac H. Owens, Commissioner Royce Reeves, Sr., Commissioner Wesley Rainey and City attorney, Tommy Coleman in attendance.

Monica Rentfrow the Director of Downtown Cordele gave their Downtown Development Report for the last quarter of 2023 and plans they have moving forward into 2024. She mentioned that the old original Christmas tree that used to be on 7th street will be back up after money has been raised for it to be refurbished. The Railfan festival was a great success with over 400 people in attendance. Spooktacular went well with several hundred people in attendance. She also introduced the new restaurant downtown Slammin Samis in the old Cordele Banking building. The Alamo House owner is looking for an event coordinator, and he has also hired a new contractor. He is looking for a coffee shop with bakery items in the morning, and charcuterie board type items in the afternoon in the boutique hotel side. This project continues and they should start this year.

We then heard from City Solicitor Blake Brantley and Public Defender, Dustin Land who were both asked to come to the meeting in introduce themselves. They both have an extensive law background, and continue to run their private practices whilst also handling their positions within the city. They both mentioned that the Municipal Court in Cordele is one of the smoothest running courts they have worked in. Municipal Court Judge, Judge Russell Wright also gave an introduction of himself and also gave credit to both the Solicitor and Public Defender along with the court clerks for all their hard work.

They then went into the Department Heads, Deputy Fire Chief, Frank Bullington was there in place of Chief Alligood. He first thanked the taxpayers and city commission for giving them the ability to continue their work and being able to get lots done within the fire department. For reporting period from December 27, 2023 through January 29, 2024 they had a total calls for service of 54 with 1 structure, 4 grass/trash fires, 3 electric shorts, 2 smoke investigations, 16 fire alarms, 18 medical assists and 1 motor vehicle accidents and 9 other calls. They are currently in the process of doing all of their testing; they have completed their ladder testing as well as other testing. They held a quarterly staff meeting where they discussed 2024 goals, and training.

Police Chief, Jalon Heard gave the report for both the Police Department and Codes, starting with the Police Department they had 41 part 1 crimes, 1 homicide/murder, 1 robbery, 4 motor vehicle theft of which 4 were recovered and 2 adults and 1 juvenile were arrested. It was also mentioned that there was one vehicle that was stolen twice due the keys being inside both times. They had 7 aggravated assaults, 21 thefts with 4 entering autos, 8 shoplifting with 3 adults arrested and 9 other thefts as well as, 7 burglaries of which 4 were residential and 3 were businesses. They had 58 part 2 crimes, 117 incidents reports, 69 community contacts, 83 citations issued, 80 warning with a total call for service being 1,267. Departmental news they have filled their Sergeant position, Brad Exum started on February 5, 2024 and they have two more applicants in the hiring process. The department has been invited to the Crisp County PreK to participate in Transportation Day on February 9th where an officer with their patrol unity along with Animal Control unit will be there. They are hosting a Valentine’s Day Bingo for the Woodvale residents on Febraury 14th as well as, hosting Coffee with a Cop on Febraury 22nd from 8am-9am at Fast Stop. Code report they had 22 abandoned vehicles, 1 construction & demolition, 3 certificate of occupancy, 4 criminal trespass, 14 compliance, 9 general enforcement, 1 disorderly conduct, 10 exterior and interior of structures, 12 inspections, 4 keeping and maintaining disorderly property, 1 tampering with utility property, 24 unsafe, unsanitary structures prohibited, 11 violations, 47 weeds, junk, etc., prohibited, 2 stopping work, 1 damaged by fire and 1 duties of owners. Departmental news, they have been in contact with Waste Management in removing the older trash bins and are currently working with Express Disposal in addressing customers that continue to place trash buns and trash in the alleyway. They are also coordinating training for the Code Compliance Team in starting and continuing their education with G.A.C.E.

He heard from Human resource director who introduced a new employee who has filled the position of Community Advancement Manager, Maurice Hill. Mr. Hill has lost of experience in community development, education facilities and zoning.

Agenda item number one was to consider and approve the request for items listed from the executive department to be declared surplus and to allow the City of Cordele to dispose of the surplus items via GovDeals.com. This item was properly moved, seconded, and approved unanimously.

City Manager, Angela Redding gave her report giving a reminder of the changes in residential pick up and to place the parts the night before or no later than 7am on your pick up day. She also announced that February is Black History Month and there will be many events going on throughout the month and they will ensure to get the information for anything going on out to the public. Occupation licenses expired at the end of the year and become delinquent after April 1st. She reminds businesses to ensure they renew their licenses before April 1st in order to not loose their license. Property taxes are also due February 12, 2024. They are still conducting the comprehensive plan, for those that would like to put in their input they can access the survey online on the city website. Citizens have until February 9th to complete the survey. The Community Clubhouse will be getting a new floor and it should be completed on Thursday Feb. 8th. The City Office will be closed for Presidents Day on February 19, 2024 and will reopen on February 20, 2024.

Meeting was adjourned at 10:10am. The next City Commission Meeting will take place on February 20, 2024 at 9am.