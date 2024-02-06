Crisp Motorsports Park gets New Owner, New Name and New Plans for Future Published 12:44 pm Tuesday, February 6, 2024

CRISP MOTORSPORTS PARK GETS NEW OWNER, NEW NAME, NEW PLANS FOR FUTURE AS CORDELE MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Cordele, GA – January 26, 2024 – CRISP MOTORSPORTS PARK, the famous asphalt oval track located in Cordele, Georgia, has a new owner as the facility was purchased by Greg and Lori Noland in January of 2024. To commemorate the occasion, and to showcase the bright new future ahead for the property, it has officially been renamed to Cordele Motor Speedway (CMS).

In addition to the new name, the Nolands have lots of exciting plans for Cordele Motor Speedway including a whole new look, a new general manager, a new RV park, a new restaurant serving delicious concessions, a new road course for Legend cars and go karts, and much more.

To help move forward with their plans and elevate Cordele Motor Speedway to an even higher level of greatness, the Nolands named Ricky Brooks as the new General Manager of the facility. Brooks has a wealth of expertise in the industry, as he is also a managing partner of the SRL National Super Late Model Tour and owner of the SRL Sportsman Series.

“Ricky’s 30+ years of experience in motorsports will be priceless both in moving CMS in the right direction and in implementing our ideas for the Speedway,” said Greg Noland. Lori Noland agreed, adding she has “seen firsthand the passion and professionalism that Ricky possesses for motorsports, especially for short track stock car racing, and that he’s a racer at heart.”

Both Brooks and his wife, Tracy, are sure to be great assets to the Cordele team. “I look forward to working every day to make the new Cordele Motor Speedway a better place for everyone involved. My focus is to remodel the facility into a state-of-the-art speedway while growing the 2024 race season and beyond,” said Brooks, who has worked with many prominent teams and tracks throughout his career and appreciates the opportunity the Noland family has presented to him.

The track’s previous owners, Wayne and Flo Lyle, purchased the property with a vision of making improvements and giving drivers and fans a great place for racing. Now, with the Nolands’ ownership and their eagerness to further improve CMS, the Lyles’ legacy will continue to live on.

“The Lyle family would like to thank all of the teams, fans, Crisp Motorsports Park employees, and sponsors for their support over the years,” said David Sumner. “Wayne and Flo’s dedication made Crisp Motorsports Park well-known all over the Southeastern United States as one of the most successful race tracks, and one of the nicest facilities for enthusiasts to enjoy.”

Greg and Lori Noland are no strangers to motorsports, as their son, Jett Noland, is a passionate short track racer with multiple championship titles to his name and experience in a variety of classes ranging from shifter karts to NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, IMSA road racing, Trans-Am TA2, and even Formula 4.

The family has dedicated their lives to building a respected and successful racing team, and that drive will carry forward into their work with Cordele Motor Speedway. The Nolands are also veteran business owners, having operated their roofing company in Florida, Noland’s Roofing, since 2011.

“We are devoted to developing the next generation of racers and fully committed to ensuring that Cordele Motor Speedway will always be a short track,” affirmed Greg Noland.

About Cordele Motor Speedway:

Formerly known as Crisp Motorsports Park, Cordele Motor Speedway is located on 100 acres in Cordele, Georgia, and features a 3/8-mile, medium-banked, high-speed, D-shaped asphalt oval track known as Watermelon Capital Speedway. A favorite in the Southeast thanks to its fun, family-friendly atmosphere that welcomes drivers and fans of all ages as well as for its excellent facilities, CMS also boasts some of the fastest speeds in the area. The track hosts weekly Division Trials including INEX Sanctioned Bandolero and Legends races, Go Karts, Mini Stock, Enduro, Pure Stock, Super Street/Sportsman, and Outlaw Late Model races. For more information, visit online at www.CrispMotorsportsPark.com, “like” Cordele Motor Speedway on Facebook at facebook.com/CrispMotorsports and follow Cordele on Instagram at @Crisp_Motorsports_Park.

