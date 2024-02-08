CCSO hosts Law Enforcement Risk Specialist Training Published 8:42 am Thursday, February 8, 2024

Staff Reports

Never stop Learning: CCSO hosts Law Enforcement Risk Specialist Training (LERS)

Special thanks to our esteemed guest instructor, Natalie Sellers, LGRMS Law Enforcement Risk Consultant – Statewide, for generously imparting her invaluable knowledge and experience to our agency and other attending agencies.

Law Enforcement Risk Specialist Training

The Law Enforcement Risk Specialist (LERS) training is aimed specifically towards reducing departmental law enforcement risks. This training is structured to provide valuable law enforcement risk management concepts that will focus on reducing departmental exposure.

About LGRMS Risk Control ACCG- GMA

Founded in 1988, Local Government Risk Management Services (LGRMS) is a joint program of the self-insurance funds of ACCG and GMA. LGRMS provides a variety of loss prevention and loss control services to help local governments minimize their workers’ compensation, liability, and property exposures that have the potential to cause losses.