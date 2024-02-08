Celebration of Camellias Winners 2024
Published 8:23 am Thursday, February 8, 2024
Staff Reports
On Thursday, February 1, 2024 the Cordele Garden Club held their
Annual “Celebration of Camellias” in the lobby of Crisp Regional
Hospital. Although the camellia is considered the “Queen of Winter Flowers”,
members were concerned that there would not be that many entries because of
the cold freezing weather during December and January. But to the delight of
the club there were more than 200 entries and additional camellias that were
used for waxing. Camellias entries in four different categories-Red, Pink, White
and Variegated-came from all over Crisp County as well as surrounding counties.
As guests and employees came through the lobby, they voted on the camellias
they determined as “People’s Choice” in each of the four categories. Also
everyone registered to win one of two camellia plants that the Cordele Garden
Club had as door prizes.
To add to the excitement of the day, several garden club members demonstrated
camellia waxing. The camellia blooms were dipped into hot wax and then set
aside to cool. The waxing maintains the colors and beauty of the camellias for
many weeks. Guests were given camellias to take home. Any blooms that were
left were taken to local personal care and nursing homes for the residents to
enjoy.
At the end of the “Celebration of Camellias” the votes were counted in each
Category-Red, Pink, White and Variegated and the “Peoples Choice” winners
were announced. Congratulations to the winners and thanks to each person
who participated by bringing blooms, voting, and enjoying the celebration.
Thank You Crisp Regional Hospital for hosting Cordele Garden Club’s
2024 “Celebration of Camellias”.
Amy Hester – Drawing Winner
Grace Powell – Drawing Winner
Alicia Parker – “People’s Choice” – Red Category