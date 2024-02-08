Celebration of Camellias Winners 2024 Published 8:23 am Thursday, February 8, 2024

Staff Reports

On Thursday, February 1, 2024 the Cordele Garden Club held their

Annual “Celebration of Camellias” in the lobby of Crisp Regional

Hospital. Although the camellia is considered the “Queen of Winter Flowers”,

members were concerned that there would not be that many entries because of

the cold freezing weather during December and January. But to the delight of

the club there were more than 200 entries and additional camellias that were

used for waxing. Camellias entries in four different categories-Red, Pink, White

and Variegated-came from all over Crisp County as well as surrounding counties.

As guests and employees came through the lobby, they voted on the camellias

they determined as “People’s Choice” in each of the four categories. Also

everyone registered to win one of two camellia plants that the Cordele Garden

Club had as door prizes.

To add to the excitement of the day, several garden club members demonstrated

camellia waxing. The camellia blooms were dipped into hot wax and then set

aside to cool. The waxing maintains the colors and beauty of the camellias for

many weeks. Guests were given camellias to take home. Any blooms that were

left were taken to local personal care and nursing homes for the residents to

enjoy.

At the end of the “Celebration of Camellias” the votes were counted in each

Category-Red, Pink, White and Variegated and the “Peoples Choice” winners

were announced. Congratulations to the winners and thanks to each person

who participated by bringing blooms, voting, and enjoying the celebration.

Thank You Crisp Regional Hospital for hosting Cordele Garden Club’s

2024 “Celebration of Camellias”.

Amy Hester – Drawing Winner

Grace Powell – Drawing Winner

Alicia Parker – “People’s Choice” – Red Category

Jordan Adkins – “People’s Choice” – Variegated Category

Bob Bennett – “People’s Choice” – White Category

Stephanie Marchant – “People’s Choice” – Pink Category