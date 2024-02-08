GBI seeking person responsible for death

Staff Reports

Two years ago, on January 4, 2022, around 12:20 A.M., Officers with the Cordele Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of East Blue Lane. On their arrival, officers found a gunshot victim inside of a residence. Crisp County EMS transported the victim, Mr. Casy Patrick, a 55-year-old male, to Crisp Regional Hospital, where he unfortunately passed away.