GBI seeking person responsible for death

Published 3:45 pm Thursday, February 8, 2024

By Sarah Brown

Staff Reports

Two years ago, on January 4, 2022, around 12:20 A.M., Officers with the Cordele Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of East Blue Lane. On their arrival, officers found a gunshot victim inside of a residence. Crisp County EMS transported the victim, Mr. Casy Patrick, a 55-year-old male, to Crisp Regional Hospital, where he unfortunately passed away.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is still seeking those responsible for the death of Mr. Patrick. The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is still offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of those responsible. Anyone who has information about this incident, please contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigations at 229-931-2439. Cordele Police Department 229-276-2921 or the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office at 229-276-2600.

