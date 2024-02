GBI seeking person responsible for death

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is still seeking those responsible for the death of Mr. Patrick. The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is still offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of those responsible. Anyone who has information about this incident, please contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigations at 229-931-2439. Cordele Police Department 229-276-2921 or the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office at 229-276-2600.