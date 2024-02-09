Crisp County Pre-K Hosts Transportation Day Published 10:42 am Friday, February 9, 2024

by Sarah Brown – Managing Editor

Crisp County Pre-K hosted their Transportation day, inviting law enforcement, fire fighters, EMS, and locals with an assortment of different types of transportation.

Those in attendance were; Cordele Police Department, Cordele Animal Control, Cordele Fire Department, Crisp County EMS, Crisp County Fire Department, Crisp County Sheriffs Office and K-9 Rowdy, Express Disposal, and Crisp County Power. Other forms of transportation on display were race cars, camper, ATV, boat, heavy machinery, and a helicopter.