Git in My Belly Ribbon Cutting Published 11:54 am Friday, February 9, 2024

By Sarah Brown – Managing Editor

Shalandra Walker – Owner of Git in my Belly had their grand opening at 302 w 16th ave, Cordele, GA. Shalandra started her passion for cooking back in 2013, and started from her home. Now she is the proud owner of her own business, and wants to help the community in anyway that she can.

They are open from 7am-10pm 7 days a week.