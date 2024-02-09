Randall George Mitchell Published 1:52 pm Friday, February 9, 2024

Randall George Mitchell, age 77, passed away February 6 th , peacefully in the presence of his family at St Bernard Medical Center, in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Randall was born in Manhattan, New York. Survivors are his loving wife of twenty years, Dellamae Jenkins Mitchell, niece Ashley Phillips, (Dustin) nephews, Jason Harrison and Justin McClain, a great niece Mircle Phillips, and his fur babies; Bandit, Foo-Foo, and Gypsybelle.

After Randall, retirement from The New York City Parks Forestry Company, with thirty-eight years of service, he and his wife moved South to, Cordele Georgia, then later relocated to Jonesboro, Arkansas to be with their family. Randall served in the Army from 1968-1973.

Randall proved himself to be a wonderful and dedicated Uncle to his nephews and niece. And a devoted husband to Della. Although he has left them behind, he will always be in their hearts and minds for the rest of their lives. An Husband, Uncle like Randall is very rare, one that’s so generous, smart and kind. An Uncle like you is what everyone needs, full of smiles and laughter, always doing great deeds. Nothing can replace a husband and Uncle like you, but when you get to Heaven God will welcome you. Randall never used a cross word with Della, his nephews and Niece, and taught them that kindness was the best virtue a person could have. Randall touched many lives with his generosity and passion for life. He will be missed, but never forgotten, his memory live with us.

Arrangements Entrusted to: Emerson Funeral Home, Jonesboro, Arkansas