Congratulations and thanks to Judge Robert Chasteen Published 9:46 am Monday, February 12, 2024

Letter to the Editor:

On behalf of the State Bar of Georgia, I am writing to extend congratulations and thanks to Cordele

Judicial Circuit Chief Superior Court Judge Robert W. Chasteen on the announcement of his retirement

from full-time duty effective at the end of this year.

A Georgia Bar member since 1969, Judge Chasteen was first elected as a Superior Court judge in 2004,

having previously served in private law practice and as Municipal Court judge for Fitzgerald. He was

honored last year by the State Bar of Georgia with the Justice Thomas O. Marshall Professionalism

Award.

We salute Judge Chasteen on his distinguished 20-year tenure of service to the people of Ben Hill, Crisp,

Dooly and Wilcox counties and his many contributions to the betterment of our justice system. As he

transitions to senior judge status, we wish him well in the years ahead.

Sincerely,

J. Antonio “Tony” DelCampo

President, State Bar of Georgia