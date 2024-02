Crisp County Fire Rescue responds to Structure Fire Published 2:26 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

Staff Reports

CCFR responded to a structure fire late Friday night in the area of Williford Crossing.

Initial dispatch was for an unknown, possible structure fire, large flames seen in the area.

The structure was unfortunately a complete loss as the first unit arrived. We want to thank Pitts Volunteer Fire Department and for mutual aid.