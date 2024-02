Martin to speak at SGTC Crisp County Center Black History program Published 12:36 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

Staff Reports

South Georgia Technical College Academic Dean and Grants Coordinator Katrice Martin will be the guest speaker at the SGTC Crisp County Center Black History program on Wednesday, February 21, at 11 a.m. in the LaPorte Auditorium.

The event is free and all faculty, staff, students, and members of the public are invited to attend.