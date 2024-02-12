Methodists Host Troop 270 for Scout Sunday Service

by Britt Brinson

Reverend Larry Rollins opened the service by having the congregation greet the people around them. He then turned the program over to Troop 270 Senior Patrol Leader Wesley Fletcher to have the audience rise for the presentation of the colors and lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Cub Scout William Bridges led the Scouts to the alter and lit the candles. The colors were presented by Color Bearers Korey Watts and Jacob Frost. Following the Pledge, Wesley had the color guard post the colors and led the Troop in the Scout Oath and Law.

Following a musical interlude by the church’s bell choir and the regular choir, Brother Larry asked Life Scout Benjamin Nipper to provide the opening prayer and lead the Lord’s Prayer. The Scouts then passed the collection plates before Brother Larry delivered his sermon, “It’s Four O’Clock Somewhere.”

Members of Troop 270 who participated were Landon Atkins, Dalton Baker, Simon Baker, Wesley Fletcher, Jacob Frost, Benjamin Nipper, and Korey Watts. They were assisted by Webelos Scout Jake Atkins and Cub Scout William Bridges. The Troop’s adult leadership that participated included Scoutmaster John Frost, Assistant Scoutmaster Britt Brinson, Troop Committee Chair Terry Fennell, and Troop Committee Members Jody Fletcher, Gene Baker, and Brady Atkins.

Cordele Boy Scout Troop 270 meets each Monday evening, 6:30-8:00 at the Historic Cordele Boy Scout Hut. The Hut is located at 1101 South 3rd Street. The Troop is chartered by the Cordele Kiwanis Club.