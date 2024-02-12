telaGen celebrates healing with Crisp Regional Hospital Published 12:40 pm Monday, February 12, 2024

Staff Reports

BIRTH TISSUE DONATION PROGRAM CELEBRATES PARTNERSHIP MILESTONE WITH LOCAL HOSPITAL

Tallahassee, FL-A “Celebration of Healing” event was held on February 8, 2024, in the Conference Center of Crisp Regional Hospital. This special occasion commemorated the remarkable partnership between Crisp Regional Hospital and telaGen, which has empowered mothers to give the invaluable gift of healing through birth tissue donation. Birth tissue donation has emerged as a transformative practice, offering healing benefits to patients in need. Various therapies and procedures now rely on this remarkable donation to achieve success in wound repair and wound healing. Recognizing the immense impact of birth tissue donation, Crisp Regional and telaGen have collaborated since 2020 to promote this life-changing initiative. Birth tissue from just one donation can be used to heal patients who suffer from burns, diabetic ulcers, eye injuries or other wounds and injuries. The “Celebration of Healing” event served as a momentous milestone, honoring the generosity and compassion of the mothers who have selflessly chosen birth tissue donation. Their act of kindness has touched the lives of countless individuals, providing them with renewed hope and the potential for a better tomorrow. Since the collaboration began, birth tissue donations from Crisp Regional have assisted in the healing of approximately 5000 lives nationwide. This milestone is truly remarkable and is celebrated with immense gratitude. This event highlighted the profound impact that birth tissue donation has had on the community and reinforced the commitment of Crisp Regional Hospital and telaGen to advancing regenerative medicine.