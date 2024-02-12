This Valentine’s Day, Consider Becoming a Donor Published 10:14 am Monday, February 12, 2024

Staff Reports

Sign up is Easy with Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS)

Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) recognizes February 14th not only as Valentine’s Day but as National Donor Day. This February as you celebrate love and connection, consider giving the most extraordinary gift of all – the gift of life.

Registering as an organ donor is easier than you might think; conducting your driver services transaction can set the wheels in motion.

“Whether in person or online, DDS is proud to partner with LifeLink of Georgia to offer customers the option to become an organ donor when they apply, renew or replace a credential,” said DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore. “It is an easy way to express your commitment to becoming an organ or tissue donor,” he added.

There are currently 3,617,409 valid Georgia credential holders who have selected the organ donation option. Departments of Motor Vehicles (DMVs) across the country remain the primary source of organ donor registrations.

For complete driver services including many online services, please visit www.dds.georgia.gov. To learn more about organ donation, visit LifeLink of Georgia at https://lifelinkfoundation.org/.