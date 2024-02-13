Adrian Slocum named Cordele-Crisp Carnegie Library’s new manager Published 1:10 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

By Sarah Brown – Managing Editor

Cordele-Crisp Carnegie Library has recently hired a new library manager, Adrain Slocum. Born and raised in Crisp County, Adrian has an extensive background in the library world starting at a young age. In high school, she interned at the Crisp County Primary school in the library as part of their work based learning program. She fell in love with working in libraries and it continued into her post secondary education. Whilst she was working on her Bachelors Degree in Information Technology with a concentration in Digital Forensics at Middle Georgia State University she was student librarian from her freshman year to her junior year. She also received her masters degree in Library and Information science from Valdosta State University.

She loves working with the community, speaking to those who come through the door, and seeing those she grew up knowing. She plans to bring in new programs into the library to help the and be a resource for the community. Next month they will be introducing a resume building workshop and the community can look forward to more workshops in the coming future.

Upcoming programs:

Public Health on Wheels – February 18, 2024 from 10am-1pm

Big Book Sale – April – More info to come