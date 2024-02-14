Six females are currently enrolled in the SGTC Crisp County Center Welding Technology program Published 8:11 am Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Staff Reports

Welding has traditionally been predominantly a man’s job, but female welders are on the rise across the country and at South Georgia Technical College. “Rosie the Riveter” became one of the most iconic images of women working during World War II. Welding and other similar careers are still considered “non-traditional” jobs for women but as more women choose the trades, this trend can change.

There are currently six female students enrolled in the Welding & Joining Technology program on the South Georgia Technical College Crisp County Campus. Those six students include: Shawna Wade, E’Lacious Holt, Ajada Brown, Eve Myers, and Kristyn Tomberlin of Cordele and Jasmin Vazque Maldonado of Unadilla. Brad Aldridge is the SGTC Crisp County Center welding instructor.

These days there are more opportunities in the trades for women. Welding is an especially promising industry. A welding skills shortage is a concern. The fact that this “skills gap” has been widening for years is a large concern.

When you think about today’s world, it is easy to see the importance of welding. We live in a society built by metal and therefore welding. More and more experienced welders are retiring every year, and fewer people learn the trade, the required skills and artistry that support our buildings, our cars, even our furniture, are being lost.

Today, women join this industry by choice instead of national necessity. “I am very pleased with the progress and potential these six female students are showing,” said Aldridge. “They joined the welding program because it interested them and they are doing a good job. They recognize there’s a severe labor shortage and employers are seeking to fill labor shortages and encourage gender diversity in the workplace.”

Cynthia Carter, South Georgia Technical College Director of Career Services stated, “for women considering welding, there are opportunities to be found in sectors such as aerospace, construction and manufacturing. A career in welding can offer women so many opportunities. As of January 2024, the average hourly pay for an entry-level welder in Georgia is $20.40 an hour, while some as high as $26.39. There are ample opportunities to join the field, and SGTC is preparing these young ladies for the challenge.”

South Georgia Technical College is currently accepting applications for an eight week Spring mini-mester. Classes start March 11. To apply visit www.southgatech.edu and click on Apply Now. Over 80 eight-week classes are scheduled including English, Marketing, Sports and Fitness Management, Drafting, Criminal Justice, Business, Computer Information Systems, Early Childhood Care and Education, Electrical Lineworker, Commercial Truck Driving, and Composition among others. Financial aid is available.

SGTC is also registration for Summer Semester. Classes begin May 23. Open in-person registration for Summer Semester is set for April 23.