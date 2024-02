Cordele Fire puts out abandon house fire Published 2:52 pm Friday, February 16, 2024

By Sarah Brown – Managing Editor

At approximately 2:00pm on Friday, February 16, 2024 Cordele Fire Department responded to an abandoned house engulfed in flames. The house was located at 410 W 9TH AVE. The reason for the fire has not yet been determined and further investigation is in progress. We will update the public on any other information we receive on this case.