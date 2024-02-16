Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia Celebrates National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend February 16–18 Published 8:11 am Friday, February 16, 2024

Staff Reports

Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia Celebrates National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend February 16–18, Encouraging Consumers to Support Local Girl Entrepreneurs as They Unbox a Brighter Future, One Cookie Box at a Time.

On hand and in demand, customers across Georgia can now support their favorite girl entrepreneurs in person at cookie booths or by ordering their favorite Girl Scout Cookies to be shipped directly to their front door.

[GEORGIA] Feb. 13, 2024—Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia invites communities across Georgia to celebrate National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend, happening February 16–18. Starting February 16,

consumers nationwide can purchase cookies in person from Girl Scouts at any local booth as well as order cookies for direct shipment to their front door using the Girl Scout Cookie Finder. Cookies

are available for $5 per box. As always, all Girl Scout Cookie® proceeds stay local with councils and troops to power life-changing experiences year-round for Girl Scouts.

The 2024 national Girl Scout Cookie season theme, Unbox the Future, aims to remove social barriers that often keep girls boxed in. The Girl Scout Cookie Program® is the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls and builds courage, confidence and character through girl-led experiences.

As a result, girls kickstart their limitless, barrier-breaking futures ‘outside the box’ by learning transferable life skills including goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and

business ethics.

National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend marks a time when America’s favorite cookies are widely available across the United States with each purchase supporting local Girl Scouts. These proceeds

help local Girl Scouts fund invaluable experiences like attending Girl Scout summer camp, going on fun field trips and spearheading meaningful community service projects. As consumers open their

favorite package of Girl Scout Cookies, they are unboxing the future for girls in their community.

Behind every Girl Scout Cookie purchase is a troop exploring their leadership potential, building lifelong friendships and making the world around them a better place.

About National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend

National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend, February 16–18, marks a time when cookies are widely available in person at local events or online at www.girlscoutcookies.org.

How You Can Find Girl Scout Cookies During National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend:

• If you know a registered Girl Scout, support her and her troop by finding out how she’s selling cookies—whether in person, online or both!

• Consumers who don’t already know a Girl Scout can visit the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to find a cookie booth near them, purchase from a local troop for direct shipment or donate Girl Scout

Cookies to local organizations.

• Girl Scout Cookie season is recognized nationally from January through April, but local timing and product availability varies so contact your local council for more information.