Traffic Stop Leads Drug Trafficking Arrest
Published 8:06 am Friday, February 16, 2024
Staff Reports
Crisp County Sheriff’s Office
CRISP COUNTY- February 15, 2024
On February 14, 2024, at approximately 8:30 P.M., a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on
a black BMW on GA 401/I75 near mile marker 92. The car fit the description provided in a reckless driver
BOLO issued by Crisp County E-911. The Sheriff’s Deputy observed the car failing to maintain lane and
conducted a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, the Sheriff’s Deputy requested the driver’s license and
registration. A license check resulted in the discovery of multiple felony warrants through Maryland and
Minnesota. The driver advised the vehicle registration was in the trunk. The driver also gave conflicting
statements regarding the vehicle’s state of registration and his residence. Upon opening the trunk, Crisp County
Sheriff’s Deputies detected the odor of marijuana. A search of the vehicle resulted in four bags containing a
white substance, a plastic container with pills, a package of suspected marijuana, multiple phones, and a tablet.
The MSNTF conducted a presumptive test, and the white substance that was found in the search tested positive
for fentanyl.
Milo Yarborough, a 48-year-old male from Royal Oak, Michigan, faces the following charges:
- Trafficking Fentanyl
- Possession with Intent to Distribute MDMA
- Possession of Marijuana