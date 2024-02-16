Traffic Stop Leads Drug Trafficking Arrest Published 8:06 am Friday, February 16, 2024

Staff Reports

Crisp County Sheriff’s Office

CRISP COUNTY- February 15, 2024

On February 14, 2024, at approximately 8:30 P.M., a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on

a black BMW on GA 401/I75 near mile marker 92. The car fit the description provided in a reckless driver

BOLO issued by Crisp County E-911. The Sheriff’s Deputy observed the car failing to maintain lane and

conducted a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, the Sheriff’s Deputy requested the driver’s license and

registration. A license check resulted in the discovery of multiple felony warrants through Maryland and

Minnesota. The driver advised the vehicle registration was in the trunk. The driver also gave conflicting

statements regarding the vehicle’s state of registration and his residence. Upon opening the trunk, Crisp County

Sheriff’s Deputies detected the odor of marijuana. A search of the vehicle resulted in four bags containing a

white substance, a plastic container with pills, a package of suspected marijuana, multiple phones, and a tablet.

The MSNTF conducted a presumptive test, and the white substance that was found in the search tested positive

for fentanyl.

Milo Yarborough, a 48-year-old male from Royal Oak, Michigan, faces the following charges: