Traffic Stop Leads to Arrests Published 7:59 am Friday, February 16, 2024

Staff Reports

Crisp County Sheriff’s Office

CRISP COUNTY- February 15, 2024

On February 15, 2024, at approximately 12:20 A.M., a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop

on a silver Dodge Charger on GA HWY 300 near the intersection at Weldon Road. The Sheriff’s Deputy

observed the car failing to maintain lane and conducted a traffic stop. While the Sheriff’s Deputy requested

license and registration information, he detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search of the

vehicle resulted in two bags of suspected marijuana, a bag containing a white substance, pills, a scale, plastic

bags, and two firearms. The MSNTF conducted a presumptive test, and the white substance that was found in

the search tested positive for cocaine. The MSNTF also conducted a presumptive test on the white pills that

were found in the search, and they tested positive for MDMA.

Kevin Moore, a 25-year-old male from Albany, Georgia, faces the following charges:

Possession With the Intent to Distribute Cocaine

Possession With the Intent to Distribute Marijuana

Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime (2 Counts)

Pills not in the Original Container

Terrance Davis, a 26-year-old male from Albany, Georgia, faces the following charges:

Possession With the Intent to Distribute Cocaine

Possession With the Intent to Distribute Marijuana

Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime (2 Counts)

Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon

Pills not in the Original Container

Giving False Name to Officers

Davis also has an active warrant through the Albany Police Department.