Traffic Stop Leads to Arrests
Published 7:59 am Friday, February 16, 2024
Staff Reports
Crisp County Sheriff’s Office
CRISP COUNTY- February 15, 2024
On February 15, 2024, at approximately 12:20 A.M., a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop
on a silver Dodge Charger on GA HWY 300 near the intersection at Weldon Road. The Sheriff’s Deputy
observed the car failing to maintain lane and conducted a traffic stop. While the Sheriff’s Deputy requested
license and registration information, he detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search of the
vehicle resulted in two bags of suspected marijuana, a bag containing a white substance, pills, a scale, plastic
bags, and two firearms. The MSNTF conducted a presumptive test, and the white substance that was found in
the search tested positive for cocaine. The MSNTF also conducted a presumptive test on the white pills that
were found in the search, and they tested positive for MDMA.
Kevin Moore, a 25-year-old male from Albany, Georgia, faces the following charges:
- Possession With the Intent to Distribute Cocaine
- Possession With the Intent to Distribute Marijuana
- Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime (2 Counts)
- Pills not in the Original Container
Terrance Davis, a 26-year-old male from Albany, Georgia, faces the following charges:
- Possession With the Intent to Distribute Cocaine
- Possession With the Intent to Distribute Marijuana
- Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime (2 Counts)
- Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon
- Pills not in the Original Container
- Giving False Name to Officers
Davis also has an active warrant through the Albany Police Department.