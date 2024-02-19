City Commission Meeting Agenda for 02.20.2024
Staff Reports
AGENDA
CITY COMMISSION REGULAR MEETING
CORDELE CITY HALL – COURTROOM
FEBRUARY 20, 2024
The Honorable Joshua Deriso Chairman
The Honorable Vesta Beal Shephard – Ward 1
The Honorable Royce Reeves, Sr. – Vice Chair – Ward 2
The Honorable Isaac H. Owens – Ward 3
The Honorable Wesley Rainey – Ward 4
REGULAR MEETING
9:00 AM
CALL TO ORDER
INVOCATION AND PLEDGE
ROLL CALL
APPROVAL OF AGENDA – February 20, 2024
APPROVAL OF REGULAR MEETING MINUTES
SPEAKERS APPEARANCES: No Requests
SPEAKERS ON A SPECIFIC AGENDA ITEM:
DEPARTMENT HEAD REPORTS:
1. Community Advancement Manager
2. Finance Director
3. Fire Chief
4. Housing and Urban Development Director
5. Human Resource Director
6. Municipal Court
7. Police Chief/Codes
8. Public Works Director
9. Social Media Marketing Manager
10. UC&T Director
AGENDA ITEMS
1. Consider and Approve the Request for Items Listed from the Department of Public Works to be Declared Surplus and to Allow the City of Cordele to Dispose of the Surplus Items
via GovDeals.com.
2. Consider and Approve the National Museum of the United States Air Force Renewal Package for the Titan I Missile.
Background Information
The city has received the 2024-2029 loan renewal package for the Titan 1 Missile. The
loan renewal period has been extended to a five-year cycle, 2024-2029. Going forward, it
will remain a five-year cycle, renewing the 4th and 9th year of each decade. There will be
no requirement for a signed loan agreement on the four non-cycle years, 2025-2028.
3. CITY MANAGER’S REPORT
4. CITY ATTORNEY’S REPORT
5. EXECUTIVE SESSION: (For Personnel, Litigation, Real Estate)
6. ADJOURNMENT