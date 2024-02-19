Diane Moore Hobbs Published 12:42 pm Monday, February 19, 2024

With her family gathered around her, Diane Moore Hobbs, 73, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, February 19, 2024. She was preceded in death by her daughter, SuAnna Hobbs Smith. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 21, 2024 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. The family will receive friends prior to the service Wednesday beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Diane will be laid to rest in Sunnyside Cemetery. Born in Cordele, she was the daughter of the late Loran F. Moore and Sue Oglesby Moore. Diane was a hairdresser and a child of God. She loved shopping, traveling and spending time with her “girls”. Always a witness for her Lord, she was the epitome of true southern grace in the way she went about her everyday life. Her biggest passion was her family that she loved beyond measure, especially her grandchildren who gave her so much pleasure and joy. Diane is survived by her husband of 52 years, Duain Hobbs of Cordele; her daughter, Macy (Kyle) Young of Cordele; the husband of her late daughter, Matt Smith and his wife, Candace of Leslie; a brother, Dennis (Ruby) Moore of Leesburg; three grandchildren, Rich Young, Lilly Young and Annabelle Smith, all of Cordele; and two special nieces and a nephew, LeAnn Moore of Cordele, Lauren Law of Atlanta and Mitchell Moore of Fairhope, AL. Memorials to the Oncology Department of Crisp Regional Hospital, P.O. Box 5007, Cordele, GA 31010 would please the family. Arrangements are by Rainey Family funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com